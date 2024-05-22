LeBron James Had NSFW Message for Caitlin Clark Haters
Caitlin Clark's every move since entering the WNBA as the No. 1 pick in the draft last month has been followed by millions of fans, and rightfully so—she's a generational talent who could bring the league to a whole new level.
She also has a lot of haters, because when you're really good at something and get a lot of attention for being really good at something, lots of sad people on the internet tend to lash out at you.
LeBron James knows all about that and he had a message for Clark and the people who are trying to bring her down. The NBA legend didn't hold back during the latest episode of his podcast, Mind the Game Pod, with JJ Redick, as he spoke about how important Clark is to the women's game. He also spoke about the hate his son, Bronny James, has been getting lately.
Warning, there is a bad word in this video:
Clark and the Indiana Fever, who are off to an 0-4 start, are in Seattle on Wednesday where they'll face the Storm.