NBA Insider Says Pacers Will Go All-Out to Re-Sign Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers are so determined to re-sign Myles Turner that they're willing to do something they haven't done in 20 years.
On Sunday night before Game 2 of the NBA Finals tipped off, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the Pacers will go all-out to bring Turner back next season, even if that means going above the luxury tax threshold. That's something the franchise hasn't done in two decades.
"He's the longest tenured Pacer currently and Indiana wants to keep it that way, because Myles Turner is due for a massive payday in the offseason," Charania said. "The Pacers know they cannot afford to lose him as a free agent... but in doing so, I'm told the Pacers have determined that they will be entering the luxury tax next season for the first time in 20 years."
The full report is below.
Indiana selected Turner with the No. 11 pick in the 2015 NBA draft and the 29-year-old has been a franchise staple ever since. The 2024-25 campaign is his 10th season in the league and he averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 48.1% from the field and a career-high 39.6% from three-point range.
The Pacers would be foolish not to bring him back, especially after the run their current core has made to reach the finals.