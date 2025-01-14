NBA Insider Suggests Pat Riley Avoided Requested Jimmy Butler Meeting for Half a Year
Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler have apparently not been on the same page for a long time.
On Tuesday, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Miami Heat president and his All-Star player have been at odds since the summer. Last May, Riley rebuked Butler for comments he made about the Boston Celtics while injured and things never recovered.
During the NBA playoffs, Butler claimed that had he been available for Miami's first-round matchup with the Celtics, the Heat would have won the series. When asked about the comments, Riley said that because Butler wasn't on the court he should keep his mouth shut.
Haynes claimed that Butler's camp informed Riley that a face-to-face meeting was needed in order to clear the air. Butler was under the impression that Riley was going to visit him in the offseason to have that meeting but it never happened.
"Pat Riley was informed that a face-to-face was necessary with Jimmy after all that went down," Haynes said. "It never materialized. They didn't communicate via text, phone conversation, or face-to-face."
This saga has become an absolute mess for the Heat.