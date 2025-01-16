SI

NBA Makes Decision on Suspension for Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Following Three Technical Game

Mathurin was suspended for one game without pay.

Blake Silverman

Indiana Pacers guard Mathurin (00) reacts to receiving a technical foul Tuesday during a game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers guard Mathurin (00) reacts to receiving a technical foul Tuesday during a game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The NBA has suspended Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin for one game after he was ejected Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Remarkably, Mathurin received three technical fouls in the same game against the Cavs. The first came in the first half for dunking and hanging on the rim. Late in the fourth quarter, he was called for a shooting foul, which he quickly argued and received the second technical. He then followed the official, Natalie Sago, to argue some more and bumped into her, which led to the third and the suspension.

The league mentioned Mathurin's one-game suspension was for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official. He'll serve the suspension on Jan. 16 when the Pacers travel to play the Detroit Pistons.

After the game Tuesday, Mathurin said he apologized to Sago after the game via Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star.

"I went to see Natalie, and everything's alright," Mathurin said via the Indianapolis Star. "(I) wanted to apologize for the unfortunate situation. We were able to end on good terms. I wish her to have a great night, and the next time we meet, it's all friendly."

