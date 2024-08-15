SI

NBA Opening Week Full Schedule: When to Watch Every Team's First Game

Madison Williams

Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A Wilson official NBA All-Star Game logo basketball swishes through the net at Huntsman Center.
Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A Wilson official NBA All-Star Game logo basketball swishes through the net at Huntsman Center.
The 2024–25 NBA season schedule began rolling out on Thursday, giving fans the opportunity to prepare to watch their favorite teams compete this year.

The NBA season starts on Tuesday, Oct. 22 with two national games being shown that day. There will be 11 games nationally broadcasted during opening week with 16 teams showcased in those matchups. The remaining 14 NBA teams will still play that week, but fans will only be able to tune in locally or with specific streaming packages.

All 30 teams will play in their first games from Tuesday, Oct. 22 until Thursday, Oct. 24. However, the traditional opening week for the NBA will run through Saturday, Oct. 26 with national games.

The rest of the NBA season will be jam-packed with many highly anticipated matchups. Shortly after the season starts, NBA fans will get ready to watch the NBA Cup where the Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their in-season title.

Here's a full list of how you can tune in to each of the 30 NBA team's first games of the 2024–25 season.

When to Watch Every NBA Team's First Game

Tuesday Oct. 22

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV Channel

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m.

TNT

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV Channel

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

7:00 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

7:30 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets

8 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

9 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers

10 p.m.

ESPN

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Thursday, Oct. 24

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV Channel

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards

7 p.m.

NBA League Pass

San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m.

TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

10 p.m.

TNT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

10 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Friday, Oct. 25

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV Channel

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

7 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

7 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets

8 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m.

ESPN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Saturday, Oct. 26

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV Channel

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

5 p.m.

NBA TV

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

7 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m.

NBA TV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls

8 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

10 p.m.

NBA League Pass

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m.

NBA TV

