NBA Opening Week Full Schedule: When to Watch Every Team's First Game
The 2024–25 NBA season schedule began rolling out on Thursday, giving fans the opportunity to prepare to watch their favorite teams compete this year.
The NBA season starts on Tuesday, Oct. 22 with two national games being shown that day. There will be 11 games nationally broadcasted during opening week with 16 teams showcased in those matchups. The remaining 14 NBA teams will still play that week, but fans will only be able to tune in locally or with specific streaming packages.
All 30 teams will play in their first games from Tuesday, Oct. 22 until Thursday, Oct. 24. However, the traditional opening week for the NBA will run through Saturday, Oct. 26 with national games.
The rest of the NBA season will be jam-packed with many highly anticipated matchups. Shortly after the season starts, NBA fans will get ready to watch the NBA Cup where the Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their in-season title.
Here's a full list of how you can tune in to each of the 30 NBA team's first games of the 2024–25 season.
When to Watch Every NBA Team's First Game
Tuesday Oct. 22
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV Channel
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m.
TNT
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV Channel
Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons
7:00 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat
7:30 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets
8 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz
9 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers
10 p.m.
ESPN
Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Thursday, Oct. 24
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV Channel
Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards
7 p.m.
NBA League Pass
San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks
7:30 p.m.
TNT
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets
10 p.m.
TNT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings
10 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Friday, Oct. 25
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV Channel
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic
7 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors
7 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
7:30 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets
8 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz
9:30 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
10 p.m.
ESPN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
10 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Saturday, Oct. 26
Matchup
Time (ET)
TV Channel
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets
5 p.m.
NBA TV
Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons
7 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards
7 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m.
NBA TV
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Chicago Bulls
8 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
8:30 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
10 p.m.
NBA League Pass
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers
10:30 p.m.
NBA TV