NBA Reverses Anthony Edwards Suspension by Rescinding 18th Technical Foul
Just one win separates the Minnesota Timberwolves from the safe harbor of a top-six seed in the NBA playoffs—no small feat in a cutthroat Western Conference. The Timberwolves only need to beat the Utah Jazz on Sunday at home.
Fortunately, Minnesota will have its best player around to try.
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will play in his team's regular season finale after the NBA rescinded a technical foul he accrued Friday, the league announced Saturday afternoon. Edwards, 23, was initially thought to have directed profanity toward official Ray Acosta.
Edwards's technical—had it been confirmed—would've been his 18th of the season. Players who amass 16 technical fouls incur a one-game suspension, and then are suspended another game for every two technical fouls after.
The three-time All-Star is averaging 27.4 points (a career high), 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season.
Minnesota is currently in a dead heat with the Golden State Warriors for sixth place in the Western Conference. Based on results around the league Sunday, the Wolves could wind up anywhere from the No. 4 playoff seed to No. 8.