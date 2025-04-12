Anthony Edwards to Miss Timberwolves' Final Game After Latest Technical Foul
As the Minnesota Timberwolves battle for playoff positioning in the Western Conference, they'll have to play their important final game of the regular season without their best player.
Anthony Edwards received a technical foul midway through the second quarter of Minnesota's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Since it was his 18th technical foul of the season, Edwards will serve a one-game suspension—assuming the league doesn't rescind the technical.
The Timberwolves will host the Utah Jazz at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Minnesota entered Friday with a 47-33 record, tied with the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.
