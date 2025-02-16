NBA Stars Are Still Shocked by Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
Two weeks later, NBA players are still stunned by the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
During All-Star weekend, several players were asked about the trade and Yahoo!'s Ben Rohrbach gathered their reactions. It's safe the say, the deal still has the league buzzing.
On Feb. 2, the Dallas Mavericks sent Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. The Lakers also shipped Jalen Hood-Schifino and a second-round pick to the Utah Jazz, who also received a second-rounder from the Mavericks. It was an earth-shattering deal that shook the league and players are still shocked by it.
"Two weeks later, it's still the craziest trade I've ever seen," San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said.
"Obviously everyone thought the trade was fake," Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said. "Everyone did. I just was double-checking to make sure it was real, checking the accounts. Stuff like that."
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was a bit more diplomatic with his comments. "Well, we've all learned recently how quickly things can change in this league, some of the unexpected happening," he said. "For us as players, you just do your job and make sure you're staying prepared and healthy and available and handling our business. But that's why there are folks upstairs who are relied on to make tough decisions and try to do their job the best they can."
Nikola Jokic attempted to justify it but seemed to lose steam during his answer. "I kind of think both teams win," the Denver Nuggets star said. "In my opinion, of course, maybe I think Luka is a generational player and talent. I'm not saying that AD is not. I'm just saying Luka is somebody that— did we see someone like this before, who is affecting the game on so many levels? He was building something there."
Doncic is already one of the best players in the world at 25 years old and is just entering his prime. The fact that the Mavericks moved him still puzzles many. He has only played two games for the Lakers as he works his way back from a calf injury and has averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 23.5 minutes in those two contests.