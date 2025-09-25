NBA Veteran Will Join Amazon Prime's Coverage While Competing in 20th Season
With Amazon Prime, ESPN and NBC set to split NBA coverage beginning with the 2025–26 season, their broadcast teams continue to get stacked before the tip off of the new season.
On Thursday, it was announced that current NBA star Kyle Lowry will be joining Amazon's coverage team. Lowry is heading into his 20th NBA season this year, and his second with the 76ers.
"I'm excited to start the next chapter of my basketball journey with the Prime Sports team," Lowry said in a statement, via ESPN. "The talent they've assembled is incredible, and together we'll deliver something fresh and special for basketball fans worldwide. It's an honor to be part of this from Day One, and I'm committed to sharing the insights I've gained from my career through NBA on Prime for years to come."
Lowry is joining the team on a multi-year deal, and he will make "select appearances" this upcoming season while he continues to compete on the court himself. Amazon noted that he will increase his responsibilities as the years go on, likely meaning after he retires from the sport.
It was rumored early in the summer that Lowry would be joining Amazon's team, but that idea seemed to be shut down when he signed on for his 20th NBA season. Instead, he now has the best of both worlds.
Lowry is the latest addition to a stacked Amazon Prime broadcasting team. The team includes play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, former coach and game analyst Stan Van Gundy, studio host Taylor Rooks and former players including Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Brent Barry and Dell Curry.