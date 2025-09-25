SI

NBA Veteran Will Join Amazon Prime's Coverage While Competing in 20th Season

He's joining a stacked broadcasting team at Amazon Prime.

Madison Williams

76ers guard Kyle Lowry will be joining Amazon Prime's NBA coverage.
76ers guard Kyle Lowry will be joining Amazon Prime's NBA coverage. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

With Amazon Prime, ESPN and NBC set to split NBA coverage beginning with the 2025–26 season, their broadcast teams continue to get stacked before the tip off of the new season.

On Thursday, it was announced that current NBA star Kyle Lowry will be joining Amazon's coverage team. Lowry is heading into his 20th NBA season this year, and his second with the 76ers.

"I'm excited to start the next chapter of my basketball journey with the Prime Sports team," Lowry said in a statement, via ESPN. "The talent they've assembled is incredible, and together we'll deliver something fresh and special for basketball fans worldwide. It's an honor to be part of this from Day One, and I'm committed to sharing the insights I've gained from my career through NBA on Prime for years to come."

SIGN UP NOW. SI NBA Newsletter. Get SI's FREE NBA Newsletter. dark

Lowry is joining the team on a multi-year deal, and he will make "select appearances" this upcoming season while he continues to compete on the court himself. Amazon noted that he will increase his responsibilities as the years go on, likely meaning after he retires from the sport.

It was rumored early in the summer that Lowry would be joining Amazon's team, but that idea seemed to be shut down when he signed on for his 20th NBA season. Instead, he now has the best of both worlds.

Lowry is the latest addition to a stacked Amazon Prime broadcasting team. The team includes play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, former coach and game analyst Stan Van Gundy, studio host Taylor Rooks and former players including Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Brent Barry and Dell Curry.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA