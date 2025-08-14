NBA Announces Full Weekly Broadcast Schedule As NBC, Amazon Deals Begin
NBA coverage is going to look quite different during the 2025-26 season after the league agreed to a new media rights deal with ESPN, NBC and Amazon for the upcoming season. TNT will no longer showcase the NBA.
The 2025-26 season schedule was released on Thursday for each of the 30 teams. Along with that, the national broadcast schedule was announced by the league, giving fans a chance to see what the new NBA coverage will look like.
For Monday games, they will be streamed on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Tuesday will showcase games on NBC and Peacock, too. ESPN will host Wednesday matchups. Amazon Prime will show Thursday games. Amazon Prime and ESPN will team up to broadcast Friday games. Saturday matchups will be played on ABC and Amazon Prime. Then, on Sundays, ABC, NBC and Peacock will team up to showcase various NBA games.
It's important to note that the Thursday Prime games, Friday ESPN games, Saturday Prime afternoon games, Saturday ABC/ESPN games, Sunday ABC/ESPN games and Sunday NBC games will all begin midseason, according to Sports Business Journal's Austin Karp.
NBA fans previously were used to watching NBA games on TNT on Tuesday, and sometimes Thursday. Otherwise, ESPN showcased matchups on Wednesdays and Fridays. Other than those days, it depended on the matchup and situation for whether fans could tune in nationally. This seems to be a broader coverage plan for the upcoming season.