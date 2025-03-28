NBA World Baffled By Grizzlies Decision to Fire Taylor Jenkins
The Memphis Grizzlies stunningly announced they fired head coach Taylor Jenkins on Friday after nearly six full seasons with the team. The Grizzlies will part ways with Jenkins following a 125-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, and with Memphis losing five of their last seven games.
Nonetheless, the decision comes as a massive surprise as the Grizzlies are fifth in the Western Conference with a 44-29 record, and are on track to make another playoff appearance. Over Jenkins's time with Memphis, he set the franchise record for coaching wins with a 250-214 record and made three trips to the postseason, leading the team to one postseason series win in 2022.
Along with the Grizzlies' current record, the timing of the firing is unusual. The team only has nine games remaining in the regular season, and they will transition to an interim head coach right as they are about to start the postseason.
The NBA world was caught off guard by the Grizzlies' decision, and here are some of the surprised reactions.
There were some people not fully surprised to see Jenkins fired, but most were at least taken aback by the timing of the move with the playoffs around the corner.