NBA World Pays Tribute to Gregg Popovich After He Steps Down As Spurs' Coach
For the first time this century, the San Antonio Spurs will be looking for a new head coach after Gregg Popovich is reportedly stepping down from the position.
Popovich, 76, is transitioning to a full-time role as the team's president of basketball operations, ESPN reported Friday.
Popovich, the league's all-time winningest coach, was hired back in 1996 and has helped lead the Spurs to five NBA titles and guide the careers of countless All-Stars and NBA champions. His final season in San Antonio was more bitter than sweet, as it saw him unfortunately suffer a mild stroke on Nov. 2 which kept him from coaching for the rest of the year.
The Spurs legend will reportedly "continue to be a vital member of the franchise's day-to-day operations," but the sudden end of his coaching tenure has hit the NBA world particularly hard.
Fans across social media poured one out and shared their emotional tributes to one of basketball's very best:
Thank you for everything, Coach Pop.