NBA World Pays Tribute to Fallen Troll Account ‘TheNBACentel’ on Social Media
The NBA world has lost a legend.
Not a player, not a coach, not even a referee—but rather a parody social media account that has tipped the league upside down a time or two over the last several years.
The X (formerly Twitter) account "@TheNBACentel,” a play on the NBA news aggregation page "NBACentral,” was effectively shut down on Wednesday afternoon and has since had all of its posts deleted. The account had amassed a follower count of 150k+ on the platform and was well known for not only spreading fake stories and misinformation about the league, but also for having many prominent sports media professionals fall for the gags.
Getting "Centel'd" became a thing. Now? It may be a thing of the past.
Given the popularity of the account and its notoriety on the internet, the NBA world—and even some verified NBA team accounts—paid tribute to the loss of Centel on X. Here's a look at some of the best reactions to the news:
We'll miss you, Centel. Gone, but never forgotten.