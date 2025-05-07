NBA World Reacts to Controversial Ref Returning to Playoff Series
Scott Foster has not officiated a game since mid-March due to a calf injury.
In this story:
Longtime NBA official Scott Foster is returning to the floor on Wednesday night for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.
It is the first game that Foster has officiated since March 18, when he injured his calf while working in a game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks.
The 58-year-old Foster is one of the league's top officials, and it will be good to see him back on the floor in playoff action on Wednesday night. But as with all officials, there were mixed feelings from NBA fans about his return to the spotlight.
Here are some of the best fan reactions to the news of Foster working the Nuggets-Thunder game on Wednesday:
More NBA on Sports Illustrated
Published