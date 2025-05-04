SI

NBA World Reacts to Nuggets' Shocking Game 7 Blowout Over Clippers

Denver trounced Los Angeles to move onto the second round.

Liam McKeone

The Nuggets rode a huge third quarter to move onto the second round / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers engaged in perhaps the most competitive first-round series of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Then Game 7 arrived, and the Nuggets absolutely trounced the Clippers.

In a stunning blowout victory, Denver destroyed Los Angeles, 120-101, to move onto the second round of the postseason. The Nuggets were up by 11 at halftime and came out of the locker room ready to fight; the Clippers were not. The Nuggets outscored the Clippers 35-19 in the third quarter to take a 27-point lead that they would not relinquish. It was only in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter Los Angeles was able to close the gap even a little bit, with the bench mob showing energy the starters failed to bring to the table.

It was very unexpected after such a close series and the NBA world reacted appropriately, marveling at Denver's dominant win.

A tough end to the season for the Clippers.

The Nuggets will take on the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs starting on Monday.

