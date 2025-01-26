NBA World Remembers Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gigi Five Years After Tragic Death
The Los Angeles Lakers legend was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash in January of 2020.
In this story:
Five years ago to the day, former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi were among nine people killed in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California.
The group was traveling for a basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks when weather conditions caused the chopper to crash into the side of a mountain.
The tragedy was met with countless tributes, mourning, and remembrance from the sports community. Five years later, their legends live on. The NBA world reacted to the anniversary of the Bryants' death across social media on Sunday. Here's a look:
Kobe Bryant was 41 years old. His daughter Gigi was 13.
Here is a full list of those who were lost in the tragic accident:
- Kobe Bryant
- Gigi Bryant
- John Altobelli
- Keri Altobelli
- Alyssa Altobelli
- Christina Mauser
- Sarah Chester
- Payton Chester
- Ara Zobayan
More of the Latest Around the NBA
Published