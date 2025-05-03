NBC Announces Return of 'Roundball Rock' Theme Song to Its NBA Coverage
When NBC wrested back a portion of the NBA's media rights package in July after more than two decades, speculation immediately began to swirl around the fate of one of sports's most beloved television theme songs.
On Saturday, the network put that speculation to rest. NBC will use "Roundball Rock"—a snappy John Tesh instrumental still widely associated with the NBA—for its NBA coverage beginning in the fall of 2025, it announced Saturday afternoon during its coverage of the Kentucky Derby.
"I’m truly honored to be back with my friends at NBC Sports,” Tesh said in an NBC release. “From our first meeting, (NBC sports head) Rick Cordella had a powerful vision for bringing 'Roundball Rock' back to its one true home. Along with millions of other fans, I’ll be front row center for the epic launch in the fall."
NBC reintroduced "Roundball Rock" with a promo featuring NBA players, legends, and various Universal properties singing along to the song—concluding with Tesh playing it in an arena.
The first NBA game on NBC will be the network's first since 2002.