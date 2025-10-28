NBC Debuts NBA 'On the Bench' Broadcast to Early Praise From Basketball Fans
NBC is back broadcasting NBA games for the first time since 2002, which has already paid early dividends for the network.
Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, has exclusive games on Monday nights throughout the season and the network has found ways to innovate to make their return to pro hoops an early hit. For the first Peacock NBA Monday which showcased the Pistons and Cavaliers, NBC debuted their "on the bench" broadcast, which has an analyst calling the game from each team's bench.
Robbie Hummel called the game from the Pistons bench, while Austin Rivers was on duty with the Cavs. It allowed fans to get even closer to the action and hear firsthand breakdowns coming out of timeouts and anything else they can catch from their respective team on the sideline.
Noah Eagle was on play-by-play, but he sat alone at the broadcast table as Hummel and Rivers were closer to the action. Here's how the whole thing works:
A basketball offshoot of NBC's NHL segments with the famed Pierre McGuire between the benches. Folks around the basketball world seemed to enjoy the unique idea from NBC:
The Cavs routed the Pistons 116-95 during Peacock's debut of their new broadcast wrinkle. We'll see "on the bench" all season long and its certainly a welcome addition in the league's changing media landscape.