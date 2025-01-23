SI

Netflix Drops Trailer for Doc About 2024 Paris Olympics Men's Basketball Tournament

The documentary followed the United States, France, Canada and Serbia during their Olympic runs last summer.

Madison Williams

Team USA poses with their gold medals after beating Team France at the Paris Olympics.
Team USA poses with their gold medals after beating Team France at the Paris Olympics. / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

The 2024 Paris Olympics men's basketball tournament was one for the books as multiple teams posed as threats for the United States, which won its fifth consecutive gold medal. Team USA beat Team France in the gold medal match to continue making history, but it wasn't an easy task.

Netflix followed four teams—the United States, France, Canada and Serbia—during the men's basketball tournament and made a documentary titled Court of Gold. The documentary shows behind-the-scenes looks at the four teams during their Olympic runs, and includes interviews from players, former players, analysts and even former President Barack Obama.

Netflix dropped the trailer on Thursday for the documentary, which is set to premiere on Feb. 18.

It looks like Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, along with many others, will have a lot to say in the documentary.

