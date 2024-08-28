SI

Netflix Reveals Release Date for Sports Series Following LeBron James, Other NBA Stars

The 10-episode docuseries titled "Starting 5" followed five of NBA's biggest stars during the 2023–24 season.

Madison Williams

Nov 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half at TD Garden.
Nov 19, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half at TD Garden. / Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Netflix announced the premiere date of the new NBA docuseries titled Starting 5 will be Oct. 9.

The show followed five NBA stars during their 2023–24 seasons. The players include Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis.

The series will likely focus a lot on Tatum and the Celtics' NBA championship run. Edwards and the Timberwolves also made a deep run in the postseason. James's Lakers reached the playoffs, but lost in the first round. The Heat and the Kings didn't reach the postseason.

The short trailer posted by Netflix on Wednesday shows the five players engaging in a group chat regarding the 10-episode series.

Various production companies worked on Starting 5, including Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground and James's Uninterrupted.

Netflix has dove into many sports docuseries over the years, but this will be the first NBA-focused show. Some of their others include the NFL-focused Quarterback and Receiver, Formula 1's Drive to Survive and golf's Full Swing.

