Nets GM Sean Marks Says Mikal Bridges Didn't Request Trade to Knicks

The Brooklyn executive surprised the forward with a Villanova reunion.

Apr 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) addresses the fans before the team's final home game against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center.
Apr 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) addresses the fans before the team's final home game against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center.
Unless you're Miles Morales, the Brooklyn Nets trading forward Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks may have been the feel-good transaction of the summer in the NBA.

The Knicks have built their identity on the hard-nosed dominance Villanova demonstrated on the road to national championships in 2016 and 2018—embodied by guards Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. Now, New York has a fourth Wildcat in Bridges.

The trade may have seemed a little too perfect at first glance, but on Monday Nets general manager Sean Marks denied Bridges asked out of Brooklyn.

"(Knicks general manager) Leon (Rose) talked for a couple days on this thing and it moved very, very quickly," Marks said. "You could tell how interested they were in adding Mikal to that group."

The Knicks went 50-32 in 2024, finishing with their best record since 2013. To this foundation they add Bridges, who finished fourth in the voting for Most Improved Player in 2023.

"Mikal didn't know until I called him and told him," Marks said. "I think there's a report that Mikal wanted to leave. That could not be further from the truth. That's just not in Mikal's character; it's not who he is."

