Nets Reportedly Positioning for Future Pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Brooklyn Nets may be at the bottom of the league right now, but it seems the organization is plotting some major moves to elevate them to contender status in the future.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nets have their sights set on Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. There have been rumors that Antetokounmpo could ask out of Milwaukee at some point, and Brooklyn is reportedly set to be in play for the 30-year-old should he do so in the future.
"The scenario repeatedly cited in conversation with rival teams always winds up in the same place: The Nets have long been described and continue to be painted as a team determined to be in position to trade for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo someday," wrote Stein on his Substack.
As it stands, the Nets have assembled a plethora of draft picks for the future, with which they could use to balance the scales in a potential trade for Giannis. Antetokounmpo remains under contract through the 2026-27 season, due to earn $54.1 million next season and $58.4 million the year after. He also has a player option in 2027-28 worth $62.8 million, at which point he'd be 33.
Still, Stein reports the Nets are enamored by the prospect of bringing him on board, and are positioning themselves to do so should he become available before the end of his contract.
This season, Giannis is averaging 31.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He's on track to make his ninth consecutive All-Star Game in 2025 and could an All-NBA First-Teamer for the seventh straight year, too.