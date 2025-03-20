SI

New Celtics Owner Has Two Simple Goals for Team Under His Tenure

Bill Chisholm was blunt while speaking to ESPN's Shams Charania: he wants to win

The Boston Celtics were officially sold on Thursday, with private equity manager and Massachusetts native Bill Chisholm purchasing a controlling stake of the team from the current ownership group at a valuation of $6.1 billion. It is Chisholm's first time purchasing a professional sports franchise and as such nobody really knows what to expect from the new Celtics' decision-maker.

Chisholm offered some insight while speaking to ESPN's Shams Charania, and Celtics fans are going to like what they here. Chisholm offered up two simple goals for the team under his stewardship: winning games, and winning championships.

"My approach is to win and raise banners," Chisholm told Charania. "That's in the near term and the long term. I've had a couple of sit-downs with Brad and it's been about aligning our goals, and extending the window of this team. The plans that Wyc and Brad have laid out make perfect sense to me."

Oftentimes new owners will come in and enact sweeping changes in an effort to make their mark on their new organization. It doesn't seem as though Chisholm will be cut from that ownership cloth, which is wise if his goal is to win games en masse; the Celtics are currently constituted to do just that, albeit at a steep price.

Chisholm will surely make his ownership felt in some way down the line, but for now he seems content to keep on Boston's current path and enjoy the championship contention that comes with it.

