New Lakers Owner Fires Two Buss Brothers As Part of Organizational Restructuring
The Lakers and new owner Mark Walter are reorganizing the front office and have terminated Joey and Jesse Buss from their roles effective immediately, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
The duo has held key scouting roles for the franchise over the last decade, as well as serving in their roles as minority owners of the team. While they will no longer be a part of the franchise's scouting department, they will maintain their minority ownership stakes in the team.
"We are extremely honored to have been part of this organization for the last 20 seasons," they said in a joint statement to ESPN. "Thank you to Laker Nation for embracing our family every step of the way. We wish things could be different with the way our time ended with the team. At times like this we wish we could ask our Dad what he would think about it all."
It is unclear what prompted the reorganization decision within the Lakers front office.
Los Angeles is 11-4 on the season and currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference through 15 games.