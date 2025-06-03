New York Radio Host Makes Surprising Tyrese Haliburton Claim
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are headed to the NBA Finals after beating the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals. Haliburton averaged 21 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the series and played well enough to assume he was going to be named series MVP.
It was the second straight season where the Knicks were eliminated by the Pacers and if you're a New Yorker, you kind of just have to tip your hat to Haliburton and his teammates at this point.
Or you can go off on a wild rant about how Haliburton, a 25-year-old Olympian and two-time All-Star about to play in his first NBA Finals, wouldn't be anything if it wasn't for New York.
"New York put you on the map," WFAN's Sal Licata yelled on Monday. "You don't run bleep. We put you on the map. Whether it's Wally Szczerbiak saying he's overrated. Whether it's his performance against the Knicks a year ago. Whether it's the Knicks choking one in game one, allowing him to again be the villain with the choke sign. Without New York nobody gives a crap about you, Tyrese Haliburton. You don't run squat. Here's what you better hope you run. You better hope you don't run into a buzzsaw in the Thunder in the Finals. Cuz beating the Knicks is not the trophy that you should be trying to get here. You've done that now a couple of times. So stop with the I run New York stuff. Stop with your girlfriend on social media, Go New York go New York go home. Enough. Without New York you're nothing. WE made YOU! WE RUN YOU!"
It's hard to understand why some people might think that New Yorkers believe the universe revolves around them. And then you get a clip like this where a New York sports radio host tries to explain how a team that keeps losing to another team is actually the one in complete control of the situation.
Licata, who was previously seen screaming about Juan Soto a few games into a decade-long contract, clearly doesn't appreciate the way that Haliburton has comported himself.