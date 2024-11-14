Nike Shades Jaylen Brown With Petty One-Liner After Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Big Game
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t playing around in Wednesday’s 127-120 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons. The Greek Freak got hot early scoring 22 of his team’s 24 first-quarter points en route to a 59-point game, finishing just five points shy of his career-high.
Of all the adjectives to possibly describe Antetokounmpo’s performance, “childish” wasn’t one of them. Nike, one of Antetokounmpo’s sponsors, pointed that fact out on social media after Milwaukee got the win.
“Nothing childish about ‘em. 59 for the Greek freak,” Nike wrote on X.
The tweet seems to be a not-so-subtle dig at Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who called Antetokounmpo “a child” after the Bucks forward hilariously pulled out the fake handshake move on Brown during the Celtics' 113–107 win over the weekend.
"Giannis is a child. I'm just focused on helping my team get a win. And that's what we did tonight," said Brown.
Antetokounmpo, who signed his first-ever sneaker deal with Nike back in 2013, would appear to have a loyal—and sassy—ally in the multibillion-dollar athletic apparel company. The Bucks (4-8) will play the Celtics next on Dec. 6.