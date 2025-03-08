Nikola Jokic Breaks Longstanding Wilt Chamberlain Record During Historic Game
Nikola Jokic is a statistical anomaly.
He set NBA history Friday when he put up 31 points, 22 assists and 21 rebounds during the Denver Nuggets' 149-141 win over the Phoenix Suns. The Joker's stat-stuffing night marked the first time in NBA history that a player recorded at least 30 points, 20 assists and 20 rebounds in a game. Of course, he was fairly unfazed with the feat.
In addition to the first 30-20-20 game in NBA history, Jokic's 22 assists are the most all-time by a center in a single game, breaking a single-game record set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. Jokic has flirted with Chamberlain's 21-assist showing before, most recently with a 19-assist game against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 24. Just two weeks later, Jokic sets a new career high and takes hold of the NBA record in the process.
Most assists in a single NBA game by a center
PLAYER
ASSISTS
DATE
FINAL SCORE
Nikola Jokic
22
March 7, 2025
Nuggets 149, Suns 141
Wilt Chamberlain
21
Feb. 2, 1968
76ers 131, Pistons 121
Wilt Chamberlain
19
March 19, 1968
Royals 131, 76ers 130
Nikola Jokic
19
Feb. 24, 2025
Nuggets 125, Pacers 116
Nikola Jokic
18
Dec. 28, 2020
Nuggets 124, Rockets 111
Nikola Jokic
18
Nov. 17, 2023
Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110
When Chamberlain holds a record, it's likely there forever. Jokic may be this era's Chamberlain, though, with his effortless all-around game from the frontcourt.
Jokic also joined Chamberlain and current Nuggets teammate Russell Westbrook as the only players to have 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game. Jokic just did it while scoring 30, too, putting himself in his own stratosphere.
Scott Skiles holds the single-game assists record for any player with 30. Westbrook is the active leader—he's had 24 assists in a game, twice. When it comes to the big men, though, Jokic did something that's never been done before, even by Chamberlain.