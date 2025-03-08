SI

Nikola Jokic Breaks Longstanding Wilt Chamberlain Record During Historic Game

The Nuggets superstar made plenty of history with his unprecedented game Friday night.

Blake Silverman

Denver Nuggets center Jokic points in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets center Jokic points in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nikola Jokic is a statistical anomaly.

He set NBA history Friday when he put up 31 points, 22 assists and 21 rebounds during the Denver Nuggets' 149-141 win over the Phoenix Suns. The Joker's stat-stuffing night marked the first time in NBA history that a player recorded at least 30 points, 20 assists and 20 rebounds in a game. Of course, he was fairly unfazed with the feat.

In addition to the first 30-20-20 game in NBA history, Jokic's 22 assists are the most all-time by a center in a single game, breaking a single-game record set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. Jokic has flirted with Chamberlain's 21-assist showing before, most recently with a 19-assist game against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 24. Just two weeks later, Jokic sets a new career high and takes hold of the NBA record in the process.

Most assists in a single NBA game by a center

PLAYER

ASSISTS

DATE

FINAL SCORE

Nikola Jokic

22

March 7, 2025

Nuggets 149, Suns 141

Wilt Chamberlain

21

Feb. 2, 1968

76ers 131, Pistons 121

Wilt Chamberlain

19

March 19, 1968

Royals 131, 76ers 130

Nikola Jokic

19

Feb. 24, 2025

Nuggets 125, Pacers 116

Nikola Jokic

18

Dec. 28, 2020

Nuggets 124, Rockets 111

Nikola Jokic

18

Nov. 17, 2023

Pelicans 115, Nuggets 110

When Chamberlain holds a record, it's likely there forever. Jokic may be this era's Chamberlain, though, with his effortless all-around game from the frontcourt.

Jokic also joined Chamberlain and current Nuggets teammate Russell Westbrook as the only players to have 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game. Jokic just did it while scoring 30, too, putting himself in his own stratosphere.

Scott Skiles holds the single-game assists record for any player with 30. Westbrook is the active leader—he's had 24 assists in a game, twice. When it comes to the big men, though, Jokic did something that's never been done before, even by Chamberlain.

