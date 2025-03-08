Nikola Jokic Had Such an On-Brand Reaction to His Unprecedented NBA Statline
Nikola Jokic on Friday night did something that no player in NBA history has ever done, as the Denver Nuggets big man racked up 31 points, 21 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists in his club's 149-141 win over the Phoenix Suns.
Jokic became the first player in NBA history to compile a 30-20-20 statline, an unbelievable achievement. But it was just another day at the office for the three-time MVP, who, during a postgame interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, had such a carefree and unfazed reaction to what he had accomplished.
First, Van Pelt asked Jokic what he thought of what he had done.
"We didn't play well against Sacramento and I think we just found a way to win the game," Jokic said. "I mean it was a high-scoring game. I think both teams are shooting the ball really well, so it was just that kind of night."
A slightly exasperated Van Pelt then attempted one more time to get Jokic to talk about his unprecedented achievement.
"Uhh, I mean, thank you guys," Jokic said. "I think I'm gonna see this and think about this when my career is over ... I will say that ... It's gonna be nice to go finish my career, on my couch, and think I had a really good game."
Jokic, to open his postgame news conference, was asked what he would tell his grandkids about the game years and years from now when he's sitting on his couch.
"I would lie," Jokic joked. "I would lie definitely. I would tell them not to look it up ... I would lie probably. I would say they didn't follow the stats. I had more."
Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP who is arguably having the best year of his career in 2024-25, then struggled to put into words what the statline means. But his coach, Michael Malone, had no such trouble.
"Nikola Jokic is one of one," Malone said. "I mean, the first player to ever have a 30, 20, and 20 game. I can't describe him, so don't ask me to. The guy is just an incredible player, and when you are one of one in this league and the tremendous history of this league, that says a lot.
"And there's a lot of good players in this league, but Nikola, in my opinion, is just in a class well by himself."