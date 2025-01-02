Nikola Jokić Had Comical Breakdown of His Awesome No-Look Pass vs. Pelicans
Nikola Jokic has been in the NBA for a decade now and has won multiple MVP awards and a title, but it still feels like we're just scratching the surface of his personality. We know he loves his family and his horses and really wishes the Minions would stop following him, but beyond that he remains kind of mysterious.
Which is why videos like this one are so delightful. Jokic recently sat down with Altitude TV's Katy Winge to break down one of his best highlights—a no-look, over-the-head pass to Aaron Gordon against the New Orleans Pelicans last January.
The Nuggets big man took the opportunity to joke about his quickness and reveal the trick to a good no-look pass.
While what he says is amusing ("i'm really fast, Katy.") it's as much about the noises that make this clip so great. From the way he shouts "AHH" to drive home how quick he is to the very final sigh as the video ends.
Asked how he saw Gordon with his back turned, he revealed the magician's ultimate secret behind the no-look pass—looking.
"I saw it," admitted Jokic. "I saw him. I saw him in a couple seconds, like a couple frames before you can see that I look at him. So I just wanted to be a little fancy you know."
And of course, the true trick to finding Aaron Gordon is to just throw the ball somewhere. The fact that his passes are often perfect make most of his highlights, but knowing he has someone like Gordon who can go get any pass gives him the confidence to try things like 75-foot lobs.