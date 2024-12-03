Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić Keeps Losing His Wedding Ring
Nikola Jokic launched his first signature shoe on Monday night at Ball Arena, the home of the Denver Nuggets. The Joker 1's features a new signature logo, so as far as branding for the three-time MVP goes, this day is right up there with the Despicable Me 4 ad where he's in therapy because the Minions think he's Gru.
Speaking of therapy, Jokic revealed at the event that he had lost his wedding ring. Unfortunately, this isn't one of those stories where someone uses social media to get it back to him. Instead his wife had to buy him a new ring to replace the lost one.
And then he lost the replacement, which is why it hasn't been tied to his shoes during games lately. He's not the only player to do that, but people really took note of this practice during the Nuggets' title run in 2023. Since he won that ring, he's lost two more.