SI

Nuggets Star Nikola Jokić Keeps Losing His Wedding Ring

The three-time MVP is having trouble keeping track of a special piece of jewelry.

Stephen Douglas

Nikola Jokic’s wedding ring tied onto his shoe back in 2022.
Nikola Jokic’s wedding ring tied onto his shoe back in 2022. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nikola Jokic launched his first signature shoe on Monday night at Ball Arena, the home of the Denver Nuggets. The Joker 1's features a new signature logo, so as far as branding for the three-time MVP goes, this day is right up there with the Despicable Me 4 ad where he's in therapy because the Minions think he's Gru.

Speaking of therapy, Jokic revealed at the event that he had lost his wedding ring. Unfortunately, this isn't one of those stories where someone uses social media to get it back to him. Instead his wife had to buy him a new ring to replace the lost one.

And then he lost the replacement, which is why it hasn't been tied to his shoes during games lately. He's not the only player to do that, but people really took note of this practice during the Nuggets' title run in 2023. Since he won that ring, he's lost two more.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA