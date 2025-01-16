Nikola Jokic Suffered Elbow Injury in Warmups, Missed Nuggets' Loss to Rockets
The Denver Nuggets were blown out by the Houston Rockets Wednesday night but that wasn't the worst news from the evening.
Nikola Jokic was ruled out for the game with an elbow injury shortly before tip-off. In his postgame press conference Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said the three-time NBA MVP suffered the injury in warmups. He claimed the it "popped up last minute." Malone had no word on how serious the injury could be as he hadn't spoken to trainers yet.
Jokic was officially ruled out due to right elbow inflammation. He was not listed on the injury report before the game.
Without Jokic and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets got smoked at home by the Rockets. Houston won 128-108. That's not surprising. Jokic is averaging 30.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.9 assists in 36.9 minutes per game. He's also hitting 55.5% of his shots from the field and 47.1% from three-point range. There is no way to replace that production.
Denver has to be hoping whatever is wrong with Jokic's elbow isn't serious.