Nikola Jokic's Family-Owned Club Shockingly Forfeits Playoff Spot, Family Divesting
Nikola Jokic appears to be adjusting his investment portfolio. According to BasketNews, the Jokic family is withdrawing their financial support from his hometown team, KK Joker.
The Sombor-based club unceremoniously left the ABA 2 League recently and gave up their playoff spot. Jokic's brother Strahinja informed the team that he and his family's financial support would be leaving on January 19th. The coach also left the club in the wake of that news.
According to BasketNews the club was rebranded as KK Joker in 2017. Jokic started his career with the club when it was called KK SO Kos. Jokic's entire family, as well as his agent, Misko Raznatovic, were apparently involved in the club.
The whole Jokic family is involved in the project, with his father, Branislav, acting as the team's president.
Nikola's brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja, are also part of the organization. Nemanja is listed as a club board member, while Strahinja is the team's general director.
It's unclear what caused the Jokic family to divest from the club.