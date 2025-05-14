Nikola Jokic Had the Funniest Offensive Foul of the NBA Playoffs
Nikola Jokic is one of the most talented basketball players of all-time. He's also been known to go to great lengths to try and get a call.
During Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder he got tangled up with Jaylin Williams during the third quarter and then dragged him across the court trying to draw a foul.
Referees could have called something on either player, but Jokic ended up with an offensive foul, which was not how he thought things would go when he took off with Williams's arm wrapped around his neck.
The replays... were even better.
In the final video you can pause it at the right moment and see how Jokic almost put himself in a chokehold using Williams's arm. It was honestly one of the boldest attempts to draw a foul we've ever seen.