Nikola Jokic Hilariously Frightened Giannis Antetokounmpo's Son Before All-Star Game
In this story:
Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic continues to be one of the most dominant players in the NBA, and he's also one of the funniest guys to ever play in the league, which he has shown many times over the years with some classic lines at press conferences.
His sense of humor was on display again before Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco when he shared a great moment with one of Giannis Antetokounmpo's sons. The three-time MVP was just looking to say hello to the little fella but he startled Antetokounmpo's son and then tried to help put the kid at ease with a funny little move.
This is too good:
The big guy is clearly really just a big kid at heart.
More From Around the NBA
Published