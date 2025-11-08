Nikola Jokić Had Ice Cold Reaction to Aaron Gordon’s Monster Dunk vs. Warriors
The Nuggets picked up a win over the Warriors on Friday night, helping them both in the Western Conference standings and giving them their first win of the group stage of the NBA Cup.
As always, big man Nikola Jokić was the star of the show for the Nugs, finishing the night with 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, but it was forward Aaron Gordon left with the biggest highlight of the game, slamming down a thunderous dunk to posterize Quinten Post.
While the dunk brought the home crowd to its feet, after the game, Jokić said that he didn’t really clock the play when he was asked what he thought of Gordan’s highlight, though he sure seemed to be having a bit of fun with the moment.
“Was it impressive?” Jokić asked.
After being shown the play, Jokić deadpanned an ice cold reaction.
“I was open,” the perennial MVP candidate said.
Jokić might not have been impressed with his teammate’s dunk, but the Nugs got the win, so he didn’t seem to mind it either.