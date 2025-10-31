Everything You Should Know About 2025 NBA Cup, Including This Year’s ‘Group of Death’
Like pumpkin spice lattes or Christmas decorations, it feels like the start of the NBA Cup creeps up a bit earlier every year.
But like with pumpkin spice and Christmas lights, that is a good thing, because the NBA Cup, like pumpkin spice and Christmas lights, absolutely rules.
The group stage tips off this Halloween night with plenty of action across the league. Here’s what you need to know heading into the mid-season showdown.
What is the NBA Cup?
The NBA Cup is the league’s semi-recent invention of an in-season tournament, with the goal of adding greater stakes to some early season matchups. You can think of it as akin to the FA Cup or Carabao Cup in English soccer—a tournament that helps break up the long campaign of the regular season with a few twists and turns and the potential for upsets.
The format of the tournament also takes its cues from the world of soccer, with the league’s 30 teams split into six groups of five. In the group stage of the tournament, each team will play the four other teams in their group once, with the team with the best record advancing to the knockout round. Two wild-card teams will also reach the knockout round, creating a bracket of eight teams that will ultimately contend for the NBA Cup this December.
What are the groups for the 2025 NBA Cup?
You can check out the groups for the 2025 NBA Cup in the table below:
East Group A
East Group B
East Group C
West Group A
West Group B
West Group C
Atlanta Hawks
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Minnesota Timberwolves
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics
Chicago Bulls
Oklahoma City Thunder
New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State Warriors
Indiana Pacers
Detroit Pistons
New York Knicks
Phoenix Suns
Memphis Grizzlies
Houston Rockets
Toronto Raptors
Orlando Magic
Miami Heat
Sacramento Kings
Los Angeles Clippers
Portland Trail Blazers
Washington Wizards
Philadelphia 76ers
Milwaukee Bucks
Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers
San Antonio Spurs
Is there a ‘Group of Death’?
The term “Group of Death” might sound a bit overdramatic for the NBA Cup, but in any such tournament that begins with a group stage, there is seemingly always at least one group that winds up facing an uphill battle before the games even begin.
In this year’s NBA Cup, the Group of Death feels like it’s pretty clearly West Group C, featuring the Nuggets, Warriors, Rockets and Spurs. The Nuggets are championship contenders, the Rockets are freshly reloaded with Kevin Durant leading the charge, the Warriors can win on any given night, and the Spurs are off to an undefeated start behind what looks like the first of, I don’t know, maybe 10 straight MVP seasons coming from Victor Wembanyama. Of those four teams, just one will be guaranteed a spot in the knockout round, while a second could sneak in as a wild card.
Best of luck to the Trail Blazers, who might not win a game in the tournament.
Which teams have won the NBA Cup in the past?
The Lakers won the inaugural NBA Cup in 2023, defeating the Pacers in the final. Last year, it was the Bucks that lifted the cup, taking down the Thunder in the championship game.
What important dates should I know for the NBA Cup?
The group stage tips off in earnest on Halloween night. From there, group stage games will be played mostly on Friday nights—it’s easy to tell when you’re watching an NBA Cup game because they will be contested on an extremely vibrant home court.
The group stage will conclude on Nov. 28, with the quarterfinals taking place on Dec. 8 and 9 at the home court of the team with the higher seed. From there, the final four of the knockout round will head to Las Vegas, where the semifinals and final will be contested on Dec. 13 and 16.
What’s in it for the players?
In addition to the pride of being an NBA Cup champion and the joys of lifting a trophy in the NBA dog days of December? Some pretty good cash.
A report last year from The Athletic estimated player earnings as follows:
- Championship-winning team: $514,971 for each player.
- Losing Championship team: $205,988 for each player.
- Losing semi-finalists: $102,994 for each player.
- Losing quarter-finalists: $51,497 for each player.
That might not seem like much for the guys on supermax deals, but for the end of the roster players, that’s one heck of a payday.
Anything else I should know?
Probably! But the best way to learn is by watching. Be ready for some extremely bright basketball courts, and for unlikely heroes to emerge. It’s NBA Cup season baby there is simply nothing like it.