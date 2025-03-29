Nikola Jokic Makes More Ridiculous NBA History in Nuggets' Win vs. Jazz
Nikola Jokic is truly one of a kind.
The Denver Nuggets superstar went off Friday night in his team's 129–93 win over the Utah Jazz, notching 27 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals. And he made some impressive NBA history along the way.
Jokic, who scored his 16,000th career point Friday night, because the fastest player in league history to tally at least 16,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists—doing so in 739 games. He accomplished the feat in 60 fewer games than the previous record holder Larry Bird, who reached the milestone in his first 799 career games.
Jokic became the ninth player in NBA history to reach those milestones in all three categories, joining Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Karl Malone, Kevin Garnett, Jason Kidd, John Havlicek and current Nuggets teammate Russell Westbrook.
In 64 games this season, Jokic is averaging 29.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game while shooting a career-high 41.2% from beyond the three-point line. Jokic and the Nuggets enter Saturday's slate of games with a 47–28 record, good for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
The three-time NBA MVP continues to do ridiculous things on a nightly basis, and the numbers back it up.