Nikola Jokic Says He’s Never Eaten Taco Bell Due to Iconic NBA Draft Moment
Nikola Jokic’s introduction to many NBA fans came in what is in retrospect, one of the funniest moments in draft history, when his selection was announced in the middle of a Taco Bell commercial.
During the 2014 NBA draft, the Denver Nuggets picked Jokic 41st, but the announcement was made durign a commercial break. The only visual display of the moment was Jokic's name popping up at the bottom of the screen, an afterthought to Taco Bell unveiling their new product, the Quesarito.
That infamous Taco Bell draft moment has caused Jokic to avoid trying Taco Bell. "I think I've never had the Taco Bell just because of that," Jokic said in a feature video by the Nuggets.
Jokic getting drafted was overshadowed by that Taco Bell commercial, and he did not come to the NBA for another year after that moment, but the former second-round pick has come quite a long way since being upstaged by the Quesarito on draft night.
Since first becoming an All-Star in 2019, Jokic has emerged as one of the most dominant players in the league over the past five years. He is a perennial All-Star, three-time NBA MVP, and led the Nuggets to their first NBA championship win in 2023.