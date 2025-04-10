SI

Nikola Jokic Had Powerful Message About Nuggets After First Game Since Michael Malone Firing

Andy Nesbitt

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic looks on during a free throw in the first quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings.
/ Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have had a week.

The franchise stunned the sports world on Tuesday when head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth were fired with just three games to go before the playoffs.

On Wednesday night the team went back to work as they played their first game since the firings and they picked up a big win, beating the Sacramento Kings on the road, 124-116. Nikola Jokic led the way once again with a triple-double (20 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) and after the win he had a powerful message about his team.

“People say that we were vulnerable, but the beast is always the most dangerous when they’re vulnerable," said the 2023 NBA champ. "Maybe he woke up the beast.”

The "he" referred to there was Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke, who made the moves earlier this week in hopes that his team would show some life at the most important part of the season.

We'll have to see if that message will continue to carry weight going forward. The Nuggets are currently tied for the fourth spot in the Western Conference with two games remaining in the regular season.

