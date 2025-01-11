Nikola Jokić, Russell Westbrook Make Unique NBA History As Nuggets Teammates
Nikola Jokić and Russell Westbrook are used to filling up the stat sheet. This season, though, they started to do so as teammates.
In the Denver Nuggets' 124-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, both Jokić and Westbrook recorded a triple-double. The feat makes them the first pair of teammates to put up a triple-double in the same game twice in a single season. They both recorded a triple-double in the same game on Dec. 30 in Utah as well.
On Friday, Jokić had 35 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. Westbrook added 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists of his own. The feat also made the pair the first to record a 25-point triple-double in the same regular-season game.
Denver head coach Michael Malone had high praise for all the two have accomplished as a duo after the game.
"You’re watching history, folks," Malone told reporters after the game via DNVR Nuggets. You’re watching history. This is the History Channel.”
Westbrook is the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles (202) while Jokić is third all-time with 145. Jokić, the three-time NBA MVP, needs 37 more triple-doubles to pass Oscar Robertson and hold the top two spots with Westbrook.
Jokić and Westbrook are back on the court Sunday as the Nuggets (22-15) head to Dallas for a matinee against the Mavericks (22-16) at 3 p.m. ET.