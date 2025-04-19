Nikole Jokic Wrestled for Ball With Clippers Coach in Funny Attempt to Avert Challenge
Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was willing to do anything for his Denver Nuggets to secure a win in Game 1 of its first round series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.
Look no further than a moment that occurred in the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' eventual 112-110 win. With 33.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Denver guard Jamal Murray poked the ball loose from Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, a play in which the officials ruled a turnover. The ball then ended up in the hands of Clippers assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy, who was preparing to hand the ball to the official with Los Angeles intending to challenge the call.
But Jokic had other ideas. In a hilarious attempt to secure the ball for a Nuggets inbounds, which would then prevent the Clippers from challenging the call, Jokic wrestled with Van Gundy for the basketball. To his credit, Van Gundy, who is 63 years old and heavily outweighed by Jokic, would not give up the ball.
Los Angeles did eventually challenge the call, which they lost.
But one has to admire Jokic's determination—and Van Gundy's gritty, stand-your-ground mentality.
Playoff basketball!