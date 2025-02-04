'No Team' Has Asked Miami for Permission to Talk to Jimmy Butler About Trade
The market for Jimmy Butler may not be as robust as originally thought.
Butler and the Miami Heat have been in a long-running feud, with the 35-year-old wanting out and the team suspending him multiple times for his conduct. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, apparently no teams have expressed interest in the six-time All-Star's services.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, no teams have contacted the Heat to ask permission to talk to Butler about his future. On top of that, Butler's camp has attempted to reengage the Heat to work out their differences.
On Tuesday, Haynes tweeted:
Sources: Jimmy Butler’s camp has repeatedly told Heat he’s in shape, healthy and ready to continue his career and move past this immediately. Their messaging to Heat has been to negotiate best deal possible and once in red zone, if that team is granted permission by MIA to speak with Butler’s rep to discuss his longterm future, that dialogue would be welcomed. To date, no team has asked for permission.
The trade deadline is Thursday, so it feels late in the game for this to still get figured out.
Butler is in the final year of his contract, though he does have a $52.4 million player option for next season. He'll be looking for an extension from any team that acquires him and has already informed the Golden State Warriors that he wouldn't sign with them if they traded for him.
The Heat suspended Butler indefinitely last week and he remains sidelined.
In 25 games this season, Butler is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.6 minutes per game.