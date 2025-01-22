Heat Suspend Jimmy Butler Once Again After Disgruntled Star Misses Flight
Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler returned from a seven-game suspension last Friday, and has played in the last three games as he awaits a potential trade away from the team. Now, the 35-year-old is staring down his second suspension of the month after missing a team flight, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
Butler missed Miami's Wednesday flight to Milwaukee ahead of their Thursday night game at the Bucks. He originally planned to meet the team in Milwaukee on Wednesday night but will now serve a two-game suspension instead of playing against the Bucks on Thursday and Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Miami Herald reporter Anthony Chiang confirmed.
Butler is set to be eligible to return to the Heat for next Monday's home game against the Orlando Magic.
The six-time All-Star has had a relatively quiet impact since returning from the seven-game suspension earlier this month, averaging 13 points and 5.7 assists over Miami's last three games.