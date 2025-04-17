Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli Enters Transfer Portal
Steve Angeli, the Notre Dame quarterback, is entering the transfer portal according to On3. Angeli, a redshirt junior, started one game in 2023 and threw seven touchdowns and one touchdown as Sam Hartman's backup.
When Hartman turned pro, Riley Leonard transferred in from Duke and took over starting duties. Angeli did not play much last season, but got some high-profile snaps in Notre Dame's College Football Playoff semifinal against Penn State when Leonard got hurt. Angeli came in and completed 6 of 7 passes for 44 yards before Leonard returned to the game. Notre Dame went on to win that game before losing to Ohio State in the national championship game.
Now Leonard is in this year's NFL draft, but obviously spring practice did not go well for him. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer.