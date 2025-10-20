Nuggets Make Rookie Contract Extension Decision on Christian Braun
Christian Braun and the Nuggets have agreed to a five-year, $125 million rookie contract extension, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday.
Braun became a starter for Denver last season, starting in 77 of 79 games he appeared in. He posted career-high averages of 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
He was drafted No. 21 overall in the 2022 NBA draft, meaning he was part of the Nuggets' 2023 NBA championship team as a rookie. He played in 19 of the Nuggets' playoff games that season. He became just the fifth basketball player in history to win an NCAA title and then an NBA title in back-to-back seasons.
Braun earns his contract extension just days before the Nuggets tip off their 2025-26 season on Thursday, Oct. 23 vs. the Warriors. The deadline to sign the rookie extension is Monday.
Nine players agreed to rookie contract extensions before Braun did on Monday. Thunder's Chet Holmgren, who was the No. 2 pick in 2022, earned the most expensive extension set at five years and $240 million. He's coming off an NBA title with Oklahoma City. Magic's Paolo Banchero follows closely behind with a five-year, $239 million extension.