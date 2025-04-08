Nuggets Fire GM Calvin Booth Alongside Head Coach Michael Malone
The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA world on Tuesday by suddenly firing head coach Michael Malone with only three games to go in the 2024–25 regular season. It wasn't the franchise's only stunning move of the day, either.
Shortly after news broke that Malone was out, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the Nuggets are also dismissing general manager Calvin Booth. Booth has been GM since 2020, meaning the franchise got rid of the two architects of its only championship team in one fell swoop.
A genuinely shocking set of moves that came completely out of nowhere.
Booth, 48, played 10 years around the NBA and elected for the front office life after retiring. He spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves before landing in Denver, where he was named assistant GM in 2017. In July of 2020 he was named general manager of the Nuggets and helped build their 2023 title team.
The Nuggets, sitting at 47–32 with five days left in the regular season, must now push forward through this period of upheaval and get ready for the playoffs.