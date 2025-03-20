Mike Malone Fires Back at Anyone Who Thinks Nikola Jokic Is Skipping Games to Rest
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray both missed their second consecutive game on Wednesday night as the Denver Nuggets took on the Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN. Both Jokic and Murray tried to give it a go before the game, but were not able to play because of their various injuries.
Jokic and Murray also missed the Nuggets game against the Golden State Warriors on Monday which prompted ESPN's Tim Bontemps to go on Get Up Tuesday morning and proclaim that the Nuggets sitting their stars for that nationally televised game was a "horrible look" for the NBA.
As it became clear that Murray and Jokic were too hurt to play two nights later, the criticisms of Jokic, Murray and the Nuggets started to look silly. Then, Nuggets coach Mike Malone was asked about the situation before the game.
According to Altitude TV's Katy Winge he explained that if Jokic isn't playing, "it’s not because he’s sitting, it’s not because he needs rest. It's because he’s hurt and he’s trying to play through things that most wouldn't.”
Sometimes guys are actually hurt. This appears to be one of those times.