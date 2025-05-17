Nuggets Receive Disappointing Aaron Gordon Injury News Ahead of Game 7 vs. Thunder
As Denver Nuggets prepare for a series-deciding Game 7 for a trip to the Western Conference finals, they may be without their playoff hero, Aaron Gordon.
According to a new report from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Gordon was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and his status is in doubt for Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Gordon left Denver's Game 6 win late after he grabbed his hamstring. He's averaging 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38.2% from three-point range so far through the Nuggets' playoff run.
Remarkably, he has two game-winning shots already during the playoffs. He won Game 1 for the Nuggets against the Thunder on a clutch three-pointer to complete a miraculous comeback. In Denver's first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Gordon defeated the odds with a buzzer-beating dunk—the first game-winning dunk at the horn in NBA history.
Although Gordon hasn't been officially ruled out of Sunday's Game 7, there's a real chance the Nuggets may be without their postseason hero with a Western Conference finals appearance on the line.