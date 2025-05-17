SI

Nuggets Receive Disappointing Aaron Gordon Injury News Ahead of Game 7 vs. Thunder

Gordon grabbed his hamstring late in Game 6.

Blake Silverman

Denver Nuggets forward Gordon controls the ball as center Jokic screens against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Denver Nuggets forward Gordon controls the ball as center Jokic screens against the Oklahoma City Thunder. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
As Denver Nuggets prepare for a series-deciding Game 7 for a trip to the Western Conference finals, they may be without their playoff hero, Aaron Gordon.

According to a new report from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, Gordon was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and his status is in doubt for Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Gordon left Denver's Game 6 win late after he grabbed his hamstring. He's averaging 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38.2% from three-point range so far through the Nuggets' playoff run.

Remarkably, he has two game-winning shots already during the playoffs. He won Game 1 for the Nuggets against the Thunder on a clutch three-pointer to complete a miraculous comeback. In Denver's first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Gordon defeated the odds with a buzzer-beating dunk—the first game-winning dunk at the horn in NBA history.

Although Gordon hasn't been officially ruled out of Sunday's Game 7, there's a real chance the Nuggets may be without their postseason hero with a Western Conference finals appearance on the line.

