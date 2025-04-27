Aaron Gordon Made NBA Playoff History With Crazy Buzzer-Beating Dunk to Beat Clippers
Aaron Gordon shocked the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night, slamming home a buzzer-beating dunk off a Nikola Jokic airball to pull the Denver Nuggets to 2-2 in the first-round playoff series. It was a shocking, exciting play that reminded fans how much fun the drama of the postseason can be. It was also history.
Per ESPN, Gordon's game-winner was the first buzzer-beating, game-winning dunk in NBA playoff history.
For those of you who remember Deandre Ayton winning a Western Conference playoff game against these same Clippers in a very similar fashion: his was not a true buzzer-beater. Ayton slammed home an alley-oop in the 2021 playoffs to give the Phoenix Suns a lead, but there was 0.7 seconds left on the clock afterwards.
Gordon truly stands alone in basketball history with arguably the coolest buzzer-beater and/or game-winner in sports: the buzzer-beating, game-winning dunk. What a game.