Russell Westbrook Amusingly Explained Why He Gets Along With 'Psycho' Michael Malone
In the starting lineup for just the third time this season, Russell Westbrook poured in a season-high 29 points to help the Denver Nuggets defeat his former employer, the Oklahoma City Thunder, 124-122 on Wednesday night at Ball Arena.
After the game, Westbrook was asked if some regular season games mean a little bit more. The Nuggets star said that "all of them" mean the same to him—he brings the same intensity regardless. Moments later, a reporter mentioned that fiery Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who was assessed a technical foul for arguing a call against star center Nikola Jokic, also brings that same intensity every night.
Westbrook agreed, then provided an amusing explanation as to why his working relationship with Malone is so strong.
"Yeah, we both a little psycho in the head a little bit," Westbrook said with a laugh. "We've learned that from the get-go, which is why we get along."
And for Malone, the feeling is mutual.
"He's been incredible for us," Malone said. "You look at the offensive productivity tonight ... I think defensively he's been a rock star. And what I love about Russell Westbrook ... 17 year veteran ... He is trying so hard to be disciplined. He's trying to do the things we're asking him to do."
"And I appreciate that so much because at 17 years in, a lot of times, you are who you are. But he cares, man. He is so invested in this team, what he's bringing to this team. And he's so hard on himself. But I can coach a guy like Russell Westbrook any day because he is a competitor."
"And he's a tough dude. And I want him in my foxhole."
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Malone find more minutes for Westbrook, who signed a two-year, $6.8 million deal with Denver in July, moving forward. Denver (5-3) has a day off before returning home for a game against the Miami Heat on Friday.